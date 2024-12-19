Whispers about a car-free Baker Street sparks debate

Photo: Samantha Holomay Photo: Whispers about Baker Street becoming car free have been floating around for years.

Whispers amongst local businesses about Baker Street in Nelson becoming car-free have some establishments growing cold towards the idea.

While foot traffic may decrease in the winter months, holiday markets and winter events can benefit from more exposure, but some businesses aren't so sure.

Ryan Martin, managing partner of the Martin Hospitality Group that owns and operates the Hume Hotel, said that the change could have a very negative impact on businesses.

“We would see empty spaces, places for rent. We would not have the vibrancy of restaurants and patios. I could maybe see one block closed down but that’s it," said Martin.

Martin said he believes it promotes more online shopping during a time when brick-and-mortar stores are struggling.

“This is a terrible idea,” he said.

Where rubber meets the road

The concept of car-free spaces is not new as many Canadian cities have been testing out car-free street closures or pedestrianizing projects.

Gastown in Vancouver tested its first seasonal car-free zone on Water Street this summer, blocking off three blocks of Water Street for three months as an experiment. A large portion of Vancouver's Main Street in Mount Pleasant also went vehicle-free this fall as part of the Car Free Vancouver Society's annual Car Free Day.

Neil Wyles, executive director of the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association (BIA), said there is a time and place for projects such as these.

“Not every business is the type that would benefit from that event,” said Wyles. “It’s hard. It's not a one size fits all thing for a neighbourhood.”

According to urban development groups associated with BIA, car-free pedestrian zones can increase exposure for local shops and restaurants while fostering more community engagement.

Wyles explained that with smaller populations, the outcomes could vary for more rural cities.

"There's a district in Calgary that does this.They close the street on the weekends with planned activation so on and so forth. But it's not every weekend. Sometimes the weather's crappy so it's like what's the point?" he said.

"It does offer some flexibility there, but definitely sort of your Monday to Friday, 9 to five. A dentist, doctor, or insurance agent office will still get to conduct their business. And then on the weekend, it's party time, and it's a win, win."

Beyond the parking paradigm

Removing cars from high-traffic areas can also reduce traffic-related injuries, especially benefiting vulnerable groups like children and cyclists. Access for delivery drivers can also present challenges when a street's main access points are closed off.

Despite this, making a high-traffic street car-free in the winter would come with some seasonal challenges. Snow and ice removal can become a logistical issue for streets that require more effort to make pathways safe and accessible.

Natalie Andrijancic, the City of Nelson's director of development services and climate leadership, said that she has heard about the public interest in transforming one of the main roads in Nelson.

“Yes, we’re aware that some residents are interested in having Baker Street be car-free," said Andrijancic.

“Our current Official Community Plan states that: 'Baker Street will continue to act as the spine of Nelson’s commercial core and, as such, will maintain its pedestrian orientation and amenity areas, but it will also continue to provide for vehicle traffic and meter parking.'”