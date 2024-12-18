Arrow Lake Ferry scheduled to re-open after maintenance closure

Photo: Facebook: Paul Zavagno Lower Arrow Lake

You may want to plan ahead if your travels involve taking a ferry in the West Kootenays.

The road leading to the Arrow Park Ferry has been closed since 5 p.m. on Dec.11 due to ongoing maintenance is currently scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Drive BC is encouraging travellers to stay informed by visiting their website for the latest updates on the closure and any potential changes to the reopening schedule. Travellers are advised to plan alternate routes or adjust their travel plan accordingly to avoid delays.

Visit the Drive BC website for any updates.