Flipped vehicle results in impaired driving arrest in Nelson

Nelson police arrested a woman for impaired driving after a crash early on Saturday, Dec.14.

According to the Nelson Police Department, residents in the area reported the incident after hearing the sound of a collision outside. Officers say they arrived on scene to find a vehicle flipped upside-down with the driver inside, uninjured. Paramedics confirmed there were no serious injuries,

The person behind the wheel had allegedly been drinking at a Christmas party, and reportedly could not remember how she got to the scene or what led to the crash.

Police say the driver failed to pass a breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and she was also issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

"With lots of parties this time of year, we want everyone to get home safely," said Const. Edwards.

The arrest is one of several that have occurred throughout the province as police continue to increase their presence to deter people from driving under the influence during the holiday season.

According to figures from ICBC, 21 per cent of fatal crashes involved impaired driving. In addition, impaired driving is also a factor in the injuries of, on average, 1,404 people each year.

Members of the Nelson Police Department say they responded to 101 calls for service from Dec. 8 to Dec.14., and will be cracking down on impaired driving by doing extra road checks this month to remove impaired driver from the roads.

"There is always a better option than driving drunk," said Const. Edwards.