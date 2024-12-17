Restoration in Slocan Valley expands wildlife habitat and supports local agriculture 

Photo: submitted Crooked Horn Farm has transformed ailing wetland into a thriving wetland in the Slocan Valley.?

An ecological restoration project in the Slocan Valley has created a thriving wetland ecosystem where an ailing one previously existed.

Crooked Horn Farm has been transformed into a wetland, creating an ecosystem complete with insects, fish and amphibians.

Led by local conservationist Gregoire Lamoureux, program manager for the Slocan River Streamkeepers, the project began in 2016–2017.

“The wetland quickly came alive,” said Lamoureux, “with frog songs signaling the return of species like painted turtles, salamanders, and dragonflies.”

This restoration project is the result of a collaborative effort between the B.C. Wildlife Federation, the Slocan River Streamkeepers and Crooked Horn Farm owners, Gord and Ange.

In October 2024, phase two of the project expanded the wetland’s footprint with support from the B.C. Wildlife Federation, the Regional District of the Central Kootenay Conservation Fund, the Slocan Valley Legacy Fund and the Province of B.C. Watershed Security Fund.

The enhancements included the addition of three new pools and a riparian area spanning 5,514.65 square metres, with excavation expertly completed by Winlaw’s Sutherland Excavating.

Native plants — including multiple species of native trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials as well as 200 common camas bulbs — were planted in the riparian zone to provide improved habitat for local wildlife.

Reclaiming farmland

The restoration of the wetland did not come at the expense of farmland.

In addition to ecological restoration, the project reclaimed 6,524.5 sq. m. of farmland using soil excavated from the wetlands. This effort elevated fields prone to seasonal flooding, enabling Gord and Ange to extend their growing season and increase productivity.

“We’re expanding the wetland project significantly, and it’s been very successful so far,” said Lamoureux. “By restoring wetlands, we’re attracting more wildlife while also supporting small organic farmers, who benefit from healthy soils and improved land use.”

The Crooked Horn Farm project highlights the critical role of private landowners in regional conservation, he added.

In the Slocan Valley, private farmland covers ecologically valuable areas where restoration efforts can maintain biodiversity, improve water quality and increase resilience to drought, floods and wildfires, said Lamoureux.