Nelson police conduct counter-attack road checks for impaired driving

Photo: Colin Dacre

The “eye” is on drivers this holiday season as the Nelson Police Department has begun its check-stop campaign.

With the holiday season here, the NPD is running a counter-attack program to encourage road safety.

“The vast majority of people were very appreciative, which was nice,” said Corporal Van Huis about the first weekend of the program.

On Saturday, the department ran the first night of the check-stop campaign. With a focus on sobriety checks, police stopped over 100 vehicles. Although many were leaving holiday celebrations, officers didn’t find a single impaired driver — a fact not lost on NPD officers.

“We saw many designated drivers taking a group of friends home, which is great,” said Cpl. Van Huis.

The NPD will be continuing with increased road checks for impaired drivers this month.

“We ask that everyone plans a safe ride home before going out,” Cpl. Van Huis concluded.