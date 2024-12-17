Second phase of recreation campus engagement process nears completion with end of survey

Photo: Contributed

It’s late in the third period, bottom of the ninth inning, the three-minute warning in the fourth quarter for the public engagement survey for Nelson’s community recreation campus.

The survey closes out on Friday, Dec. 20 (4 p.m.) for Nelsonites and electoral area E and F residents to gather their thoughts on the types of activities that should take place at the campus, while the group survey will gather feedback from organized recreation groups (minor hockey, minor soccer, gymnastics, etc.) to understand their unique needs.

“The RDCK and City of Nelson will use the information gathered from the resident and group surveys to help guide their planning efforts for the future of recreation at the community recreation campus,” read the website devoted to the process.

The information gathered will be used as input towards facility planning.

“The community recreation campus is an important regional hub for indoor recreation for residents in the Nelson and the district area,” the website contended. “Yet, there is not a collective vision, between the RDCK and City of Nelson, for the community recreation campus. With the aging of the facilities on the community recreation campus, the RDCK and City of Nelson need the community's input on the best recreational uses for current and future facilities.”

Through the survey, the regional district and the city hope to understand the current utilization of the existing facilities and amenities, thereby developing a shared vision for the campus by identifying the recreation activities that could be accommodated on the campus.

The survey will allow the RDCK and the city to “understand your willingness to support any increase in taxation to provide facilities and amenities on the recreation campus,” the website contended.

Check here for process information and updates.

People can fill out the official resident survey by clicking below or can request a paper copy by visiting the Nelson and District Community Complex, or call (250) 354-4386.

Click here to complete the survey.

Photo: Contributed

Engagement process

The Recreation Commission No. 5 — which includes Nelson and parts of electoral areas E and F from the regional district — is seeking the public’s input on the current recreation amenities offered at the community recreation campus (the area of the Civic Centre, Civic Arena, curling rink, indoor soccer centre and the NDCC) are still in alignment with community needs.

“The purpose of the process is to educate the public on the current state of all facilities and amenities at the community recreation campus and develop a long-term vision for future recreation at the campus,” read the website on the process.

The consultation process takes a three-phased approach (that started on Nov. 5) and will end in February 2025.

The engagement process is the project for the campus, to not only develop a vision for the area, but to identify the facilities and amenities that should make up the campus, as well as the recreation activities that should be accommodated, therein.

The process will ultimately lead into a report that will guide the Rec. 5 commission in its decision on how and what to deliver for recreation, and where to dole out the dollars.

The recreation campus concerns begin with a non-operational curling rink; now heading into its second season, the facility is in “dire need of upgrades.” As well, the Civic Arena has not been open since the start of the current fall season, and the Civic Theatre has not been open since spring.

There are 12 facilities (and land) included in the recreation campus, including the Civic Arena, the indoor soccer facility (leased to the Nelson Soccer Association), the Civic Theatre, the gymnasium (leased to Glacier Gymnastics), the dance studio (leased to Dance Umbrella), the senior’s coordinating office, the Nelson Curling Rink and lounge (leased to the Nelson Curling Club) and the “empty lot” on the corner at 824 Front St.

In addition, at the NDCC (owned by the RDCK) there are the aquatic centre, the arena, the fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms.

Photo: Contributed

The proposed housing project

An affordable accommodation project is being proposed for the regional district property adjacent to the Nelson and District Community Complex.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors approved a letter of support for the project on Aug. 15 — with the understanding that needs assessment/feasibility analysis work must be completed as the project progresses — after ensuring development on RDCK-owned land aligned with community need and was grounded in “solid reasoning.”

Called the Front Street Affordable Housing Project, it first took shape in Fall 2023 in response to the BC Housing call for affordable housing development proposals. Nelson Cares Society (Nelson Cares) and Share Housing participated in a series of meetings — facilitated by the Nelson Area Economic Development Partnership — to advance local projects.

After identifying possible locations for affordable housing — the City of Nelson owns five vacant lots at the corner of Front Street and Cedar Street — Nelson Cares made it known it was particularly interested in these lots which have a combined area of 0.26 acres.

In June, the City passed a resolution to provide $5,000 in financial support from the affordable housing reserve fund to Nelson Cares to support a “pre-feasibility study of 818 to 824 Front St. subject to the application being supported by the Housing committee and in consultation and support from the Recreation 5 commission.

The RDCK owns the land that the NDCC is located on — the total lot size is 3.76 acres — but there is an undeveloped portion of RDCK land adjacent to the City of Nelson lots, approximately 0.13 acres, which was of interest to Nelson Cares.

In June, conversations were initiated about a potential collaborative housing and recreational development that would combine the land into an approximately 0.39-acre parcel. One month later the Rec. 5 Commission passed a recommendation to support, in principle, the pre-development to determine the feasibility of a potential workforce/below market housing project.