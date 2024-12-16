250430
Nelson  

Detour planned for Highway 3 closure east of Creston

Highway 3 closure planned

Plan ahead if you’re commuting on Highway 3 east of Creston on Tuesday.

The Crowsnest Highway will be closed in both directions for 1.8 kilometres between Johnson Road and Yahk-Meadow Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is just east of the Highway 95 junction.

DriveBC is advising drivers to watch for traffic personnel during the closure, which is being conducted to recover a vehicle from the roadside.

A detour will be in place to provide an alternate route for travellers.

For updates, visit Drive BC for more information.

