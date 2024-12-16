Sneak peek and celebration of home-grown comedy series 'Southern Interior'

Photo: Contributed

A sneak peak of the “much-anticipated” home-grown sketch comedy series Southern Interior hits the stage in early January.

This special celebratory event features full cast and crew on Jan. 10 at Nelson’s Capitol.

“A warm-hearted satire, Southern Interior recognizes and plays with the universal appeal of Nelson — a desirable small city nestled in the picturesque mountains of B.C.’s Interior,” noted a press release on the comedy series.

A traditional mining town in indigenous territory where outsiders of all stripes have been finding refuge in its colourful heritage homes for decades, it’s the ideal location for a collection of contemporary character sketches, all showcasing the personality and individuality of its eclectic residents.

“I’ve lived in Nelson for almost 20 years, and this city and its residents continue to amuse, amaze and humble me every day,” said creator and director Amy Bohigian. “People who live outside of Nelson can’t quite figure us out, and I wanted to use humour to capture our contradictions and poke fun at how earnestly we’re all trying to become better versions of ourselves.”

Producer Gregory Mackenzie concurred.

“It’s been exciting to work on a project that really showcases the character of Nelson, and the characters of Nelson,” he said. “People here genuinely mean well and care for each other, and it’s the heart of Nelson which really stands out in Southern Interior.”

Filmed in the summer of 2024, the series was created and directed by Amy Bohigian, produced by Gregory Mackenzie, stars local talents Lucas Myers, Michelle Hart, Lynne Karey-McKenna, Jonathan Ramos and features a 100 per cent local cast and crew.

Southern Interior will be released to the wider public, making its world-wide debut on a streaming service in 2025.