Syilx Okanagan Nation informs B.C. Government, stakeholders in Arrow Lakes region it is rightful titleholder to territory and representative of Sinixt in Canada

Photo: Submitted The boundaries of this map were compiled in 1998 and submitted to B.C. Supreme Court in a protective Writ of Summons, on Dec. 10, 2003, more than 20 years ago. They have not changed since.

The Syilx Okanagan Nation holds and exercises title to its eastern territory, which includes the Arrow Lakes region, the First Nation asserted in a letter released late last week.

On Dec. 11, the Syilx Okanagan Nation informed the province and its stakeholders — including regional district and municipal governments — in the Arrow Lakes region that it was the rightful titleholder to its territory and the representative of Sinixt in Canada.

The Chiefs Executive Council of the Syilx Okanagan Nation had sent letters to “hundreds of stakeholders” in the Arrow Lakes region, reminding them of the rights of the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

“Governments, corporations, public and cultural institutions must engage and consult with the Syilx Okanagan Nation as the representative and successor group for Sinixt in Canada,” the press release read, “and that they must engage and consult with the Nation on any issues that impact Syilx title and rights, including community awareness and education efforts regarding the Sinixt.”

The letter to stakeholders was in response to a “growing public challenge by the Syilx Okanagan Nation against unchecked claims made by the Colville Confederated Tribes Business Council, and its recently created U.S.-style ‘Sinixt Confederacy,’ asserting rights and title” in Syilx Okanagan Nation Territory.

“Our chiefs never recognized Canada’s declaration that the Sinixt were extinct,” said Chief Robert Louie of the Chiefs Executive Council, in the release. “We have always supported our U.S.-based Sinixt relatives’ right to hunt in our territory, but the Desautel Supreme Court ruling — which we supported in good faith through the testimony of our elders — is now being used as a weapon against us.

“They are trying to turn an aboriginal right to hunt into a reason to reach across the border and formally claim our territory.”

Chief Louie said the Colville Business Council and the Sinixt Confederacy “have gone to great lengths to persuade residents and stakeholders in the Arrow Lakes of their false claim” to Syilx Okanagan Nation territory.

“Our chiefs have not tried to reach across the border into Colville’s business areas to demand money or land,” he began. “We have not hired expensive lawyers and PR firms to gain unilateral involvement and say over Syilx Okanagan territory in the United States.

“We have not done any of these things, but, as sure as salmon, we will fight the strongest current, and we will do everything to protect, defend and advance our rights and title in Canada. Today’s letter to stakeholders is a reminder of that,” Chief Louie concluded.

The letter is also a reminder to stakeholders that the Syilx Okanagan Nation should be mentioned in territorial acknowledgements.

