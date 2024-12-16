Police seek answers in 2021 homicide of Norma-Jean Muirhead

Photo: Calgary CrimeStoppers Norma-Jean Muirhead.

Calgary police are renewing calls for information in the 2021 homicide of Trail mother-of-two, Norma-Jean Muirhead.

Muirhead, who had recently relocated to Calgary from Trail, was found dead in her vehicle in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2021. The car was parked in the Calgary neighbourhood of Cranston. Investigators believe that the murder took place inside the vehicle. Muirhead also had ties to Edmonton.

“Every day without answers is a day filled with sorrow and uncertainty for Norma-Jean’s family, especially her two children who must endure the unimaginable pain and heartache of going about their lives without their mother,” said Det. Lacey Murdock of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward; your courage could be the key to bringing closure to this grieving family.”

Police have followed up on tips but are asking anyone with new information to contact them at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org