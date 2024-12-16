247583
Nelson  

Interior Health warns of toxic drug alert of substance sold as down

Toxic drug alert in area

A purple substance being sold as ‘down’ contains the toxic substance carfentanil and bromazolam, a new drug alert from Interior Health warned Saturday.

Centred out of Trail, the drug alert did cover the region.

“There is a high risk of overdose and high risk of fatal overdose,” read a Towards the Heart post by Interior Health.

Carfentanil is 50 to 100 times the strength of fentanyl, the substance found in the tested sample.

“The strength of this sample is equivalent to upwards of 83 per cent fentanyl,” the alert read. “Hotspots can be very dangerous with carfentanil. Make sure your dope is well mixed.”

Bromazolam is a strong benzodiazepine which can cause amnesia and prolonged sedation.

The drug looks like purple chunks or pebbles and is sold as down, dope, pants or fentanyl. It contains .5 per cent carfentanil, 33 per cent fentanyl, 25 per cent bromazolam as well as caffeine and mannitol (sugar) as buffs.

The alert is in effect until Dec. 20.

