Kootenay Pass reopened after avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC
Kootenay Pass summit Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.
Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass has been reopened following a planned avalanche mitigation closure.
But Highway 3B north of Rossland remains closed after a tree fell across the highway.
ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.
Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass is temporarily closed Saturday afternoon for avalanche control work.
The high-mountain pass will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday as crews work to manage the avalanche risk in the area.
Meanwhile, Highway 3B just north of Rossland is closed in both directions after a tree fell across the highway earlier Saturday morning.
It's not clear how long that highway is expected to be closed.