Kootenay Pass reopened after avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass summit Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass has been reopened following a planned avalanche mitigation closure.

But Highway 3B north of Rossland remains closed after a tree fell across the highway.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass is temporarily closed Saturday afternoon for avalanche control work.

The high-mountain pass will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday as crews work to manage the avalanche risk in the area.

Meanwhile, Highway 3B just north of Rossland is closed in both directions after a tree fell across the highway earlier Saturday morning.

It's not clear how long that highway is expected to be closed.