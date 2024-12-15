Lou Lynn appointed as Nelson's 2025 cultural ambassador

Photo: Lou Lynn website screenshot

A true cultural heavyweight, the former recipient of the Governor General’s Saidye Bronfman Award in Visual and Media Arts is now the city's 2025 cultural ambassador.

Lou Lynn took the highest honour awarded by the federal government — acknowledging her sustained contribution to culture across the country — and on Dec. 10 she was awarded the city designation.

Lynn began exploring the sculptural potential of glass in the mid 1980s at the prestigious Pilchuck Glass School in Washington state. Her work (previously featured in a solo exhibition at NMAG) explores the archaeology of daily life through form and material, creating contemporary objects that reference once-familiar tools, utensils and functional objects — objects which hold a fascination for her as she re-interprets their design and scale.

Her impact on the art world has not only resonated across Canada and the world, it has contributed to the growth of hundreds of artists in the region. As an educator, she taught for over a decade at the Kootenay School of the Arts (now Kootenay Studio Arts), publishing two essential works assisting artists in marketing and publicizing their work.

“I’m very proud to be the recipient of the 2025 cultural ambassador award,” said Lynn. ?“My career has unfolded from my home studio, having lived in the Nelson/Slocan Valley area for more than 40 years.”

“Lynn has, in a very concrete way, elevated the arts in our region, both through her own work and the passing on of her knowledge to the next generations,” said Sydney Black, chair of the Cultural Development Commission. “She has travelled far and wide bringing eyes to our region, and her next two years are busy with tours and exhibitions as she represents Nelson as our next cultural ambassador, a much-deserved award.”

The CDC established the cultural ambassador honour in recognition of local individual artists, groups or collectives who have achieved a high standard of excellence in their artistic discipline and who are active not only in Nelson’s cultural community but extend their talents to other communities and countries.

The cultural ambassador is expected to represent and promote the city of Nelson on their travels, increasing the visibility and cultural reputation of Nelson.