And the winners are: City unveils sports ambassador, sustainability leadership awards

Photo: City of Nelson FaceBook page screenshot Mayor Janice Morrison (middle) hands out a Sustainability Leadership award to the Nelson and District Credit Union.

The wrapping was taken off of the city’s annual awards for the sports ambassador and sustainability leadership nominations on Dec. 10 during its 2024 annual reception at the Adventure Hotel.

2025 sports ambassador: Atlyn Proctor

The sports ambassador designation is awarded to an individual athlete, group, team or other individual for achieving a high standard of excellence in their athletic pursuits and who will represent Nelson’s sports and recreational community over the coming year.

Atlyn Proctor graduated from L.V. Rogers Secondary School in the spring. After graduation, she went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas on a full scholarship in volleyball this fall.

She plays volleyball for the college’s Blue Dragons as a left side. She was first in the conference for kills. Atlyn earned a team all star designation this year, and says she hopes for bigger and better things for her team and herself next year.

“I am honoured and humbled by being selected for Nelson’s sports ambassador as we have such a sports-minded and supportive community,” said Proctor. “I can’t thank you enough for this, and I am proud to be selected for this award.”

Sustainability leadership awards

The city’s sustainability leadership awards go to organizations or individuals contributing to the five pillars of sustainability as set out in the city’s Path to 2040 Sustainability Plan. These pillars are cultural strength, healthy neighbourhoods, robust ecosystems, prosperity and resiliency.

There are three recipients this year.

L.V. Rogers Secondary School Green Team

The Green Team is a non-credit school club at L.V. Rogers Secondary School. Its main aim is to increase the sustainability and eco-friendliness of the school as well as to provide an outlet for students who are ecologically minded.

The club has approximately 25 members and meets once a week to discuss initiatives and all things ecological. Over the three years teacher Tim Wooldridge has been involved with the club, they have:

Checked on the efficiency of the solar panels on the school roof;

Run a weekly recycling drive to collect recyclables such as pop cans, paper and cardboard;

Contributed to the education of students as to what is and what is not recyclable at the school;

Held Climate Action Summits and Symposiums at the school with invited speakers and guests;

Fundraised and implemented a 100 per cent bear-friendly garbage can system at the school with the assistance of the Ursa Project;

Fundraised and contributed to a 100 per cent Green School in Malawi, Africa; and

Created a Green Team courtyard garden.

The Green Team will be using the $1,150 honorarium that comes with their award towards even more initiatives to help LVR be the greenest school it can be.

Brett Adams

Brett Adams has over two decades of coaching experience and 12 years of dedicated service as the technical director of the Nelson Soccer Association (NSA).

This past July, under Adams’ leadership, the NSA achieved an unprecedented feat: coaching three teams to medal victories at the B.C. Soccer B Cup provincials. The U15 girls and U17 girls both earned gold, while the U15 boys brought home silver. Moreover, NSA received the prestigious fair play award, a testament to the exemplary sportsmanship and character that Adams instills in his players.

Nelson and District Credit Union

Nelson and District Credit Union supports the communities they serve through their community investment program. They provide funding assistance and sponsorships in the areas of education, community, economic development, social responsibility, wellness, recreation, arts, culture and heritage.

They have programs to support elementary and secondary schools, with the expectation that, over time, as many students as possible will receive some benefit from this support.

They also recognize students with scholarships for their academic, volunteer and community achievements. In the past 24 years, the credit union has provided more than $4 million back to local communities through their generosity.