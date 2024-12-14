Arena portion of the Civic Centre will open on Sunday, but subject to snow loads

Photo: City of Nelson FaceBook page screenshot

Game on, sort of.

Sunday will mark the first time this hockey season that the Civic Arena will entertain ice and host hockey games and practices in its venerable confines.

Late on Friday the city announced the completion of seismic upgrades at the Civic Arena, with the facility receiving a clean bill of health and has officially “received occupancy,” noted a press release from the city.

That means ice users can begin enjoying the space starting Sunday, Dec. 15.

“While significant seismic improvements have enhanced the safety of the arena, a reassessment in December 2023 determined that the roof system’s structural capacity is insufficient to handle heavy snow loads,” the release explained.

That means, as a precaution, the city will “closely monitor” snow accumulation.

“If snow reaches the maximum allowable depth, the facility will be temporarily closed to ensure public safety,” the release read, but it did not reveal what that allowable depth would be, nor how much notice would be given on the closure.

But if an unknown allowable depth is achieved the city cited safety reasons that would prevent snow removal from the roof of the arena.

“The city is actively exploring solutions to address this issue,” the release contended.