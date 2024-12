Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

DriveBC said that the crash on Highway 6 NS near Nelson has now been cleared and both lanes have reopened.

ORIGINAL: 7:28 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 6 NS is down to single lane alternating traffic on Friday night.

A vehicle incident between Hall Siding Road and Callbeck Road, which is 15 km south of Nelson, is causing delays.

Travellers should watch for crews and drive carefully. An update is expected in an hour.