Rezz and Levity announced for the 26th annual Shambhala Music Festival

Two major artists have been added to the 2025 festival edition of the Shambhala Music Festival.

Rezz is set to return to the Salmo River Ranch this summer, and Levity is also expected to appear in their Shambhala debut — the two being the first major artists announced for the 2025 version of the festival.

"Traditionally, the full lineup is announced in the spring, but if past trends continue, fans can anticipate a few preliminary artist announcements, offering a preview of what’s to come," said said Brittany Smyth-Jones, Shambhala director of marketing.

While the stages for Rezz and Levity's performances have yet to be announced, the anticipation is palpable among electronic music enthusiasts, said Smyth-Jones.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rezz back to the Farm in 2025, and to host Levity for their very first appearance at Shambhala," said Neil MacLeod, chief executive officer of the Shambhala Music Festival. "Their performances are sure to leave a lasting impression on the festival, and we can’t wait to experience the magic with our 'farmily.'”

The artists were revealed as part of Shambhala’s annual Bassmas campaign, a 12-day event dedicated to giving back to festival guests. During the campaign, Shambhala gave out artist merchandise, ShambhaLodging packages and festival tickets, in addition to hosting a charity ticket auction that raised over $18,000, benefiting four local charities.