B.C. takes top spot in nation when it comes to amount spent on buying coffeee

Photo: Samantha Holomay Mitch Kushner owner of Bean Here Now Consciousness Cafe serves up history and quality from his mobile coffee shop.

B.C. is spending more on coffee, but do the ends justify the beans?

A study conducted by CasinosHunter revealed just how much Canadians are spending on coffee each year.

British Columbians took the lead, spending the most on coffee across the country. The research showed that, on average, most people in B.C. spend about $38.28 per month, or $495.36 per year. This amounts to approximately 0.69 per cent of a typical person’s annual wage.

Ontario followed closely behind, taking second place with residents spending $36.30 per month and $439.20 per year.

The study also analyzed the most popular coffee orders across provinces and territories. The flat white emerged as the most popular coffee beverage among B.C. residents.

Nelson coffee culture

Nelson is home to a thriving coffee scene, with up to 20 coffee shops within a 20-kilometre radius. In this city, the café experience often takes centre stage, serving as a backdrop for social connection rather than just focusing on the coffee itself.

One unique player in the scene is Nelson’s Bean Here Now Consciousness Café, a locally built mobile espresso café that serves handcrafted, "unwashed" coffee. Owner Mitch Kushner, with 15 years of experience in the coffee business, has witnessed the evolution of Nelson’s coffee culture firsthand.

Kushner expressed skepticism about the study — suggesting his most popular order is an americano — but he preferred to call it something else.

“I call it my ‘North Americano,’ because that’s what it is — a North American americano,” said Kushner.

He was quick to challenge the popularity of the flat white in B.C., explaining, “North Americans rarely say flat white. It’s really a latte. If you get it just right, you can pour it so the milk rises to the top and spreads out white. A flat white is not bubbly or foamy but smooth milk.”

He also explained the origins of the Americano.

“During the Second World War, Canadians in Italy started ordering this drink. Now, when you go to Europe, people order americanos — it’s a bona fide drink. It’s basically two ounces of coffee with two ounces of water.”

Capulin coffee history

What makes Kushner’s americanos unique is the coffee he uses: Capulin coffee.

“This coffee is made with a zero-water footprint,” Kushner explained. “Most coffee requires irrigation, but Capulin grows in a cloud rainforest, so there’s no need for irrigation. They don’t even fertilize.”

Capulin coffee is an Arabica Typica variety grown in Nayarit, Mexico. It was brought to the region by German Mennonites in the 19th Century from Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee. Arabica Typica is prized for its fruit and wine-like flavors, making it highly sought after despite the challenges of growing and sourcing it.

“About 100 years ago, coffee became a heavily traded commodity, leading to cost-cutting measures that prioritized profits over fair treatment of workers,” Kushner said.

For Kushner, ensuring his customers get a taste of coffee with such rich history and craftsmanship is a labour of love. His commitment to staying open and sourcing the best beans reflects his belief in quality over convenience.

With British Columbians leading the country in coffee spending, Kushner hoped he could help fuel inspiration for a different side of coffee culture, one that empowered the disenfranchised by creating opportunities through a love of quality coffee.