Nelson forestry advocate rallies to protect Selkirk’s old growth forests

Photo: Contributed Photo: Pixabay

A Nelson forestry advocate is pushing for greater protection of ancient forests in the Selkirk Mountains, calling for more designated protected areas.

Joe Karthein, founder of the Save What’s Left Conservation Society, is leading a campaign and petition to implement legislation to improve the province's forest management model.

One of Karthein’s initiatives focuses on transferring land known as Duncan Lake Ancient Cedars, north of Kaslo, into a provincial park system.

“There is a group of us lobbying to have this rare and majestic grove of ancient trees located a couple of hours north of Kaslo permanently protected by moving 531 hectares from the Forest Service and into the parks system,” he said

He added that conserving land from resource extraction is essential for preserving the biodiversity of the mountain range.

“An ecosystem won't thrive completely surrounded by incessant industrial activity,” said Karthein.

His petition notes that while the oldest forests in the area are not currently threatened by logging, nearby areas are at risk and need protection. The total area covers 531 hectares, including 136 hectares of wetlands.

If a tree falls in 1911

B.C.’s provincial parks have been integral to conservation since the first provincial park, Strathcona, was established in 1911.

Over 1,000 protected areas cover about 15 per cent of the province, but activists warn that industrial logging still threatens old-growth forests and weakens ecosystems.

Karthein said that the Selkirk Mountains, Okanagan, and Kootenays will continue to face over-logging if current logging practices continue unchecked.

In 2020, the B.C. government announced a strategic review of old-growth forest management, adopting a holistic approach to improve public access to timber by revising the reforestation program and speeding up permitting. They also pledged to protect 30 per cent of lands by 2030.

Following the 2024 provincial election, the B.C. NDP and Green Party expressed interest in collaborating on old growth forest initiatives and developing timelines for legislation with First Nations communities.

Additionally, the NDP pledged to review BC Timber Sales (BCTS) which manages about 20 per cent of the trees logged on crown land each year.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Forests said that sustainable forest management preserves a legacy for future generations. They noted that climate change considerations are now integrated into planting and road construction decisions to enhance species diversity.

“B.C.-based companies, aided by the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund – are utilizing waste wood, residuals, and available fiber for high-value, high-demand products and exports. These value-added wood products are in high demand both locally and globally, particularly in the construction sector, as they offer sustainable alternatives to carbon-intensive construction materials.”

According to the Ministry of Forests, BCTS met with the public in the Selkirk area regarding how cut blocks would be developed and to discuss concerns around impacts around a different area near Castlegar known as Cai Creek.

BCTS was set to auction off land in Cai Creek on Nov. 1 but the sale was delayed. Karthein believes that logging will significantly degrade the forest, even though some of the largest trees will be spared.

A review of provincial forest trends from Sierra Club BC revealed that in 2023, the amount of forest area burned increased, exceeding seven times the average level of previous years. The B.C. government has not released its latest annual climate pollution data following the 2024 UN climate summit in November.

A burning question

A Sierra Club BC review of provincial forest trends revealed that in 2023, forest area burned in the province surged to over seven times the average of previous years.

The B.C. government has not yet released its annual climate pollution data following the 2024 UN climate summit in November.

‘While the federal government released 2022 data on B.C. in May, Sierra Club B.C. warns that comparing B.C.'s data is challenging due to differing methods of counting emissions, hindering the government's ability to strengthen policies in time to meet provincial emission reduction targets.’

The deadlines for the 2025 and 2030 targets are impending, but we still do not know how B.C. pollution has trended for the last two plus years,” said Jens Wieting, Sierra Club BC senior science and policy advisor in a statement.

In a landscape where economic and ecological interests can sometimes collide, Karthein said that swift action is needed to ensure primary and old-growth forests are protected.

“Our forests are not just a commodity; they are part of our heritage,” he said, adding, “It’s time we treat them as such.”