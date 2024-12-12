42-year old Nelson man found deceased on Vancouver Island

Photo: Contributed Photo: Pixabay

A Nelson man was discovered dead on Vancouver Island according to Port Alberni RCMP.

Police say they received a SOS notification from a Globalstar location tracker shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday near Franklin River Road, just south of Port Alberni.

The device was registered to a 42- year old man whose last known residence was Nelson.

Mounties, with assistance from the Alberni Valley Search and Rescue (SAR), conducted a search and located a campsite, the man's vehicle, and small structure amongst fallen trees near the SOS signal. The man was found deceased around 8 a.m. close to Museum Main and Thomas Main, not far from the campsite.

Police say the body had to be airlifted by helicopter due to the rough terrain and secluded area.

Following an examination, RCMP and BC Coroners Service officials reported no indications of foul play, and the death is not being considered suspicious. The man’s family has been notified.