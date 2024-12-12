Selkirk College students showcase plans for 23 new businesses

Photo: Bob Hall School of business students, instructors and community judges who took part in the Selkirk College Business Plan Trade Show that was held at the Castlegar campus in early-December.

Student entrepreneurs on the verge of exciting post-graduation careers presented a wide range of incredible ideas at the Selkirk College Business Plan Trade Show recently.

A pre-holiday break tradition at the Castlegar campus, students in the school of business took part in the trade show that highlighted 23 plans for new businesses proposed for Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Salmo. Adjudicated by a panel of local business experts, learners put on an impressive display of outcomes from the two-year professional business management program.

“The trade show is an important final element of the very demanding entrepreneurship course and requires a considerable amount of thought and time,” said Cibylla Rakestraw, a veteran Selkirk College instructor who puts together the annual trade show.

“It uses much of what has been learned over the past four terms and brings it all together in one large project. Every year, students present so many impressive business plans. Over the years, we have seen some of these student projects transform into successful businesses post-graduation and I expect this will be the case with this class.”

The early-December trade show presented ideas that include bookkeeping services, smart home technology integration, commercial laundry services, residential wildfire suppression system installations, event equipment rentals, a kid’s play care facility and mobile automotive services. Students set up displays of their business, presented new websites on their laptops and had their completed business plans available.

“Attending the college business trade show was an exciting chance to display new ideas, meet future entrepreneurs and learn important lessons about the community-driven businesses,” said student Manish Chaudhary.

Judges for the competition included Michael Gordon from Royal Bank, Erika Krest from the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, Gail Shaw (retired) from CIBC, Paul Kelly from Community Futures Central Kootenay, and Tammy Verigin-Burke from the Castlegar Chamber of Commerce. After taking a closer look at the plans and asking questions of student entrepreneurs, the judges had the difficult task of determining the winners

“Being part of the entrepreneurship course was an amazing experience,” said student Rahul Thaikkattil Mukesh. “Presenting our business ideas in front of judges was nerve-wracking but exciting. It felt like we were taking our first real steps into the business world.”

And the winners are

First place honours went to an intriguing and fun business for Castlegar, Kootenay Token. Created by the team of Ernest Realuyo and Chanu Nitanon, the plan boasts a proposal for exciting computer games and escape rooms among other entertainments.

Second place went to Hailey Goosen and her business plan for Kootenay Cannings, an idea that brings local produce to market year-round. Third place went to Kootenay Smart Home Solutions created by Queen Uche and Chinedu Uwakwe.

Judges gave an honourable mention to a not-for-profit business, Safe Horizon. Created by Olutayo Olojede, this plan is for a facility for foster kids who have aged out of care but need additional supports to successfully enter adult life.

“Success in entrepreneurship isn’t always measured in dollars,” said Olojede. “Sometimes it’s measured in lives impacted and hope restored.”

Further afield

The school of business has a variety of two-year diploma program options for learners looking to career-ready education and transfer options that lead to fulfilling outcomes.