Missing women last seen in Nelson

The Nelson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Nicole Boivin-Englung from Drink Water, Saskatchewan.

Boivin-Englung was last seen in Nelson, B.C., on Dec. 8 around noon at the Dancing Bear Inn. Boivin-Englung is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 141 lbs, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black toque, black leggings, and black running shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees her to contact the Nelson Police Department immediately at 250-354-3919.