Expressions of interest sought from communities with water, wastewater systems to become regional district services

With the moratorium now lifted on the acquisition of new water and wastewater systems, the regional district has opened the floodgates for assuming control of new systems.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is now accepting expressions of interest from community water and wastewater systems across the regional district that wish to transition to RDCK ownership and operation.

Five months ago the RDCK board of directors approved the 2024 water and wastewater acquisition plan, raising the constraints of a moratorium on new acquisitions that had been in place since 2011.

As well, a policy was put into place to guide and dictate the acquisition process, with the adoption of the Water and Wastewater Systems Acquisition Policy.

Many small, independent water and wastewater systems in the area face significant challenges, including maintaining water quality compliance, maintaining aging infrastructure, having inadequate funding, and dealing with declining volunteer involvement in operations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for local systems to secure sustainable, long-term solutions for water and wastewater management, ensuring safe and reliable services for their communities,” noted a press release from the RDCK.

Difficulty in attracting and retaining certified operators, as well as obtaining liability for volunteers and maintaining liability insurance were also cited as challenges facing many small water systems.

“By transferring ownership to the RDCK, system owners and residents can benefit from the expertise, resources, and long-term planning the RDCK provides,” the RDCK staff release explained.

The regional district is expected to provide expertise in lifecycle asset management and financial planning, combined with a proven track record of successful capital projects — including storage reservoirs, water metering and quality upgrades — with “reliable operations and maintenance by certified operators available 24/7 for emergency response.” The regional district also has experienced water science and engineering staff.

Comprehensive guidance, submission documents and details about the acquisition process are available on the RDCK website at www.rdck.ca/becomeaRDCKwaterservice.