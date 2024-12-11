Selkirk College program addresses student food security

NELSON—

Reliable access to affordable and nutritious food is a pillar of success for post-secondary students. To alleviate stress and ensure equity, Selkirk College uses a multi-pronged community approach to food security that assists learners who need a boost.

The cost of an education that leads to career-ready outcomes and steps to further learning is significant. As students make their way through programs, food security supports are an important element of what’s offered outside the classroom.

“While we are an educational institution, we recognize that food insecurity impacts students’ academics as well as their mental wellness,” says Marissa Carrasco, the college’s director of student engagement & wellness. “The rising cost of food and rent has had a big impact on students in the last few years, and many students aren’t able to afford nutritious options or are finding themselves forced to skip meals.”

The college doesn’t receive any specific provincial funding to address the issue of food security, so initiatives spurred by fellow students, employees and community members are essential. Selkirk College students have access to a range of supports and initiatives:

Food pantries: The Selkirk College Students’ Union (SCSU) operates food pantries on the Castlegar, Tenth Street, Silver King, Victoria Street and Trail campuses that are stocked with non-perishable food items.

Emergency funding: Supported through fundraising efforts by the Selkirk College Foundation, ongoing community donations help those in unexpected circumstances access emergency funding. This is facilitated through the college’s Student Access & Support team, who encourage students to ask for help when needed.

Information and education: The college’s Healthy Campus team, which consists of staff and student peer leaders, provides ongoing information sessions to help raise awareness on tips to make money go further. This type of outreach connects students with apps for finding the lowest prices for groceries, information on expiry dates, freezing foods and other hot tips that save a buck and promote healthier eating.

Cheaper food options: After feedback from students citing a need for cheaper healthy food options that are instantly consumable, ongoing efforts are being employed, such as the college’s cafeterias dropping prices and offering a $5 meal option on Fridays at the Castlegar Campus, despite the rise in food costs.

Food drives: The college organizes food drives to help keep the SCSU food pantries stocked. Over the next few months, food drives will be organized in partnership with local junior hockey teams to bring attention to the issue food security and accept donations from the community.

Food security has always been an issue on college campuses as those with limited funds grind through educational pathways with eyes set on bright futures.

“For those receiving student loans, the loans are disbursed at the beginning of the term, and many students have run out of funds by the end of the term, resulting in financial distress,” says Carrasco. “There can still be some stigma around reaching out for help in this capacity, and we are always trying to decrease that stigma. Unfortunately, sometimes students feel like they need to be in really dire need before they will access what is offered.”

Students Helping Students

In the first week of December on the Silver King Campus, students in the Steps to Opportunities, Academics & Readiness (SOAR) Program were busy putting together holiday food hampers for 40 students across the college region. A program designed to meet the learning needs of adult students that nurtures interdependence and independence through meaningful learning, the class at the Silver King Campus puts together hampers twice a year.

“The SOAR students are very passionate about helping others,” says instructor Alison Roy. “It’s a really cool opportunity for students because we learn about meal planning in class, we create a shopping list and we have to stay on budget. Then we get to use our math skills for putting together hampers. It’s a wonderful learning opportunity for our living numeracy class because we get to apply those skills.”

SOAR students raise money for the hampers through weekly popcorn sales on the Silver King Campus. Selling more than 80 bags of popcorn to students and employees each week enables the program to purchase non-perishable food items. The number of hampers has gone from 14 to 40, so additional funds were provided by the Selkirk College Foundation to address this year’s winter holiday need.

“Students feel really good about putting these hampers together and enjoy this project,” says Roy. “It really warms your heart to know you are helping others.”

Summer Clement was one of the SOAR students involved in preparing the hampers that provide five days' worth of staples for healthy meals. A student in the program for many years, Clement was also a recipient of a hamper because the money she receives for disability doesn’t meet her rising monthly costs.

“It feels amazing to help other students,” Clement says. “I have been around since we started selling popcorn to help other students and it means a lot. Getting to put this all together and give students these hampers, we know it helps. Some students barely have money for food, so it’s really important to give back to the college community.”

Learn more about food security supports at Selkirk College at their website.