Nelson police budget ask tagged at 7.9 per cent to tackle staffing shortages

Photo: Contributed Photo: Police board meeting screenshot

A recommendation for a 7.9 per cent increase to the annual budget ask for the Nelson Police Department could mean an extra $161 out of the wallets of Nelsonites.

At a Dec. 6 police board meeting, Chief Const. Donovan Fisher discussed that increasing the police budget — which accounts for 23 per cent of the annual city budget — would help quell future resource and staffing shortages.

If approved by the Nelson city council during budget deliberations early in 2025, this would raise the department's budget to $25 million for the coming year.

For residents and businesses in Nelson the increase translates to an extra $13.44 per month, and roughly $161.25 per year on the municipal tax bill.

The requested increase stems from what Fisher cited as a "significantly understaffed workforce." Despite needing a contingent of 25 officers for the last three years, the department instead operates with 23 — many officers often handling non-criminal issues like mental health and the provincial court bail system.

He said that officers are often overextended fulfilling those duties, suggesting that it was due in part to insufficient support services from Interior Health. Police officers often spend hours at the hospital "babysitting people," Fisher explained.

“We are asking officers to work weekends,” he said. “That is not sustainable.”

Fisher also highlighted the need for more training for the department's junior officers and improvement to equipment and facilities. The funding increase would also add a new full-time dispatcher position, two part-time administrative staff positions and a community service officer.