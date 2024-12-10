Power pole down on Highway 6 highlights need for safety: FortisBC

Photo: FortisBC The downed power pole on Highway 6 on Sunday in the southern part of the Slocan Valley.

Sunday’s power pole incident in the Slocan Valley on Highway 6 underlined the need for safety in the advent of a downed power pole.

People not only need to be prepared for outages but also to stay safe in the event they see a downed power pole, said FortisBC corporate communications senior advisor Gary Toft.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a vehicle slid off of Highway 6 around four kilometres north of the Playmor junction with Highway 3A, knocking down a power pole in the process and leaving a live power line lying across the road.

“If someone is involved in an accident where poles or wires are involved, it is important to remain calm, stay in the vehicle, dial 9-1-1 and wait until FortisBC can turn off and isolate the power,” he said.

People need to make sure to stay at least 10 metres (33 feet or the length of a school bus) away from a downed power line.

Crews from FortisBC were on the scene on Sunday afternoon approximately 40 minutes after the company received the call to assess the situation. Because of the nature of the incident, the crews had to bring in two line trucks from Warfield to safely repair the damage and restore power — one truck to set the new pole and the other to hold the line clear of the highway.

“We appreciated everyone’s patience as we worked to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” said Toft.

Hundreds of vehicles stretching in a line over three kilometres long were left stranded for over three hours on the highway in the Slocan Valley Sunday afternoon after the driver took out a power pole.

Although the valley and parts of Nelson and surrounding area had received freezing rain Sunday morning, by the time the incident occurred the highways were wet but clear and safe for travel.

To report an outage, downed wires or poles, call 1-866-436-7847.