Trail RCMP urges public to protect against holiday package theft

Trail RCMP are encouraging people to stay alert this holiday season to protect their gifts from the infamous green monster.

Sgt. Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP wants to remind the public to take precautions to make sure the Grinch doesn't steal your Christmas tidings this season.

“We would like everyone to have a happy holiday and get all of their presents,” says Wicentowich.

Many British Columbians will embrace online shopping for Christmas this year. Packages left outside of your home can be a quick, easy, and enticing target for thieves, especially during the holiday season when deliveries become more abundant.

Holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year, and you shouldn’t have to roll the dice on whether or not your package makes it to you.

Police say that at this time there is a relatively low number of reported thefts in the area, however, it is important to consider some strategies to protect against package theft this season.

Here are some tips to ensure all your online purchases end up under the tree this year and not in the hands of a “holiday porch pirate":

Have your package delivered directly to your place of work, or to someone you trust like a neighbour, so you can receive it directly from the courier.

Have the package placed into a locked container or in a place not visible from the street.

Some companies will offer to leave packages inside your home or garage if you provide them with access to your garage or residence. Modern technology can sometimes allow you to remotely lock and unlock your doors to allow for this to occur.

Opt to pick up your packages at a secure pick up area.

Track your deliveries using widely online tracking or an app, and opt to bring them inside as soon as they are delivered.

A surveillance camera or door bell can help deter thefts and identify thieves but may not prevent them. It can be difficult to identify a theft as they may have their face covered or the surveillance camera may not capture an identifying feature.

Whether its online shopping or a package from a loved one these are just some of the ways you can make sure your gifts end up in the right hands come Christmas time.