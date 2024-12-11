20-year old Rossland man accused of impaired driving

Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed

Trail RCMP have accused a 20-year old Rossland man of impaired driving and operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license.

Police say that on Dec.7 shortly after 12:30 p.m. the accused was travelling on Rossland Avenue in Trail before being pulled over by police. The accused allegedly failed a breathalyzer test and was subsequently detained.

The man was reportedly issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle will be impounded for up 30 days.

The arrest comes after police across the province are increasing their presence and continuing to amp up their efforts to deter people from drunk driving during the holiday season.

Sgt. Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP says that organizing a safe ride home is the key to staying safe if you plan to drink during the holiday season.

“Please arrange for a safe ride home if you plan to drink alcohol or use drugs. We want everyone get home to their families this holiday season,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

According to ICBC, B.C. has the toughest impaired driving laws in Canada.

On average, 61 people are killed and 1,404 injured in impaired driving related crashes in B.C. every year.

Having a designated driver and planning a way to get home before you consume any alcohol are also other strategies to celebrate the holidays responsibly.