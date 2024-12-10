People hindered by Canada Post job action are still being served: Ministry spokesperson

Photo: Timothy Schafer CUPW members continue with job action outside of the Nelson Post Office.

When Sherry answered the door two weeks ago and found a hand delivered income assistance cheque from the province she felt she had won the lottery.

Like many affected by the Canada Post job action that stretches across the nation, the Nelson resident was planning for life without the monthly cheque and scrambling to make other arrangements to provide for her and her eight-year-old daughter’s needs in the face of a stalemate in contract negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW.

But Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (SDPR) staff, including community integration specialists, were delivering cheques to vulnerable populations who are unable to sign up for direct deposit or attend an office.

“I really don’t know what I would have done if that cheque had not been delivered,” she said, her real name being withheld by request.

Like Sherry, thousands of families in Nelson and across B.C. rely on assistance to meet their basic needs, to pay for food and rent each month, but don’t have direct deposit set up to receive the cheques automatically. So when the job action began three weeks ago it put people like Sherry into a bind.

Income and disability assistance payments are necessary for many people in the province and cause additional challenges when there are delays, even though the SDPR said 85 per cent of people receive their monthly payments through direct deposit already — which means they received their payments on schedule despite the strike.

Cheques that aren’t being directly deposited are being mailed to the closest ministry or Services B.C. office for pick up. And as of Nov. 30, 98 per cent of the ministry’s November payments have been distributed.

The ministry noted there are people who leave the system every month without notifying the ministry — whether they find employment, move to another province, or become deceased — and make up the remaining two per cent of cheques.

“This is the normal monthly amount of cheques being distributed every month, considering the regular flow of people in and out of provincial assistance,” the ministry noted in an email to Castanet (Nelson). “For the small amount of the remaining cheques the ministry has attempted to connect with clients to arrange for distribution … to get assistance cheques to people who cannot use direct deposit, including hand delivery by ministry staff and couriers in some situations.”

With no resolution in sight for the contract negotiations, the SDPR said staff are available to help people in need to sign up for direct deposit to avoid any future delays.

"The ministry is prepared for the Dec.18 cheque date should there be a need to manually distribute cheques normally delivered by Canada Post,” the ministry spokesperson said.

Anyone concerned about not receiving their cheques can contact the ministry at 1-866-866-0800 to discuss options.