Fundraiser launched after Nelson boy, 8, dies in crash on Hwy 3

Photo: Contributed Eight-year old Everest Ripley's family have started a GoFundMe following Highway 3 crash

The aunt of the eight-year-old boy who was identified as the victim killed during a collision on Highway 3 outside Castlegar Saturday says the incident has caused an "immeasurable void in their hearts."

Melissa Veregin, the aunt of Everest Ripley, has started a GoFundMe for her nephew to help support his family following the tragedy.

“During this incredibly difficult time, the family has not asked for anything, but I wanted to reach out on their behalf and offer an opportunity for us to support them,” Veregin wrote in the post.

Vereign said that the funds will go towards helping Mike, Everest's stepfather who was in the incident, heal from the traumatic nature of the crash. While also providing counselling to Cory, Everest’s father, and Everest’s sibling Archer, Eli, and Avery.

“I believe this is a moment where we, as a community, can come together to lighten their burden and sorrow and show them how deeply loved and supported they truly are.”

Police say the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. after a snow-plow dump truck collided with a Kia SUV, killing the boy. The crash also caused life-altering injuries to a 57-year old man, who had stopped to assist an unrelated vehicle that drove into a ditch.

The family, who lives in the Nelson area, had Ripley's five-year-old brother, and his’ 44-year-old stepfather who was driving in the vehicle, according to police. Both the stepfather and brother reported minor physical injuries.

The driver of the snow plow dump truck, a 65-year-old man from the Castlegar area, was reportedly unhurt.

Michael Mclaughlin with BC Highway Patrol is asking for dash camera footage or video from anyone who may have seen the incident or moments leading up to the crash. He added that they have spoken to multiple witnesses and are investigating thoroughly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson BC Highway Patrol at 250-354-5180.