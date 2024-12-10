Nelson Polar Bear Swim tradition is go for 2025

Photo: Kootenay Co-op Radio and Friends of Kootenay Lake Bring in 2025 with a cold plunge at Lakeside Beach.

Ring in the new year on an icy note with a cold plunge in to Kootenay Lake.

The Polar Bear Swim is a chance to start 2025 with a splash by joining the community and other brave swimmers at Nelson's Lakeside Beach on Jan.1 at noon.

With funds from the Community Radio Fund of Canada, the Kootenay Co-op Radio (KRC) and Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FOKLLS) will be hosting the event again this year with live music, warm drinks, and a visit from a infamous polar bear.

Since the pandemic, the volunteer-run operations have seen a dip in membership, volunteers and donations to similar to other community run non-profits in the province. In hopes of keeping the yearly tradition alive, both organizations have jumped at the chance to host the event previously run by the Gymnastics Club.

If you're ready to take the plunge you can sign up to join other fellow cold water plunge enthusiasts by heading to their website to create a team, sponsor a plunger, or come cheer on the swimmers.

To become a member, you can contact Stephanie Myers at 250-505-7410. For more details about the swim, you can visit the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society's website.