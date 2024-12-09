Knocked over power pole leaves hundreds of vehicles stranded on Highway 6

Photo: Timothy Schafer Hundreds of people were stranded on Highway 6 when the road was closed after a power pole was knocked on to the road.

Hundreds of vehicles stretching in a line over three kilometres long were left stranded on the highway in the Slocan Valley Sunday afternoon after an errant driver took out a power pole.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a vehicle slid off of Highway 6 around four kilometres north of the Playmor junction with Highway 3A, knocking down a power pole in the process and leaving a live power line lying across the road.

Although the valley and parts of Nelson and surrounding area had received freezing rain Sunday morning, by the time the incident occurred the highways were wet but clear and safe for travel.

Officials at the scene of the incident said road conditions did not contribute to the accident.

However, it took nearly three hours to muster service vehicle from FortisBC out of Castlegar to the scene, leaving some people stranded in place for over three hours on the highway. Northbound traffic stretched over four kilometres to the junction at the height of the disruption.

Traffic began to move around 6:30 p.m. through one lane as two crane trucks began to lift a new power pole into place with the power line attached, allowing some vehicles to begin to safely pass.

No report on the state of the occupant(s) of the vehicle involved in the incident was available.