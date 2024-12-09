Gap closes between Leafs, Rebels as Nelson side continues to slide

Photo: Contributed

The gap between the third place Nelson Leafs and the fourth place Castlegar Rebels is closing after the Heritage city club dropped two more games on the weekend, while the Rebels won two.

After dismissing head coach Brian McNaney on Monday the Leafs looked to start with a clean slate and turn their sliding KIJHL season around on the weekend at home, but lost both games to the top teams in the league.

Assistant Leafs coach Gianni Mangone was handed the interim head coach duties and, although he managed to stem the bleeding on the defensive end a little — surrounding four goals per game instead of the 4.56 the team was averaging — his charges fell short in both games.

With the league leading Princeton Posse in town on Saturday night the Leafs battled to a draw in the first period — being tied at one on a Quinn Ramsay goal (13) — and being outshot 17-8 in the period. The Posse pulled away in the second with another goal, adding two in the third period — including an empty net goal — for the 4-1 win.

But the Posse were too much for the rebounding Leafs, throwing 47 shots at Leafs goaltender Dylan Spackman, who managed to stop 44 in the losing effort. The Leafs countred with 32 shots.

Around 380 people came out to witness the event, who took 42 minutes in penalties (same as the Posse), including 11 minor penalties. The Leafs only dressed nine forwards but seven defencemen for the game.

The next night the Posse ran out of gas against the Rebels, losing 3-2 in overtime.

On Friday night at the NDCC 420 people saw the Leafs fall behind 3-0 in the first period of their game against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks — on a shorthanded goal and one power play goal — but battle back in the second period.

Ramsay had his 12th to start the three-goal outburst, and Carsyn Crawford had his eighth and ninth (on the power play) to tie the game heading into the third period. Leafs captain Leighton Partington had assists on all three goals.

But, after playing the third period without any scoring, at 1:27 of the overtime the Nitehawks’ Hunter Hansen scored to give the visitors the win. Beaver Valley outshot the Leafs 31-29, with Leafs goaltender Jacob Armstrong stopping 27 shots.

The Rebels travelled to Creston and beat the Valley Thunder Cats 4-1 on Saturday.

The Leafs now have one win in their last eight games but still sit in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division (12-12-1) and are mired in the middle of the KIJHL standings at 12th place in the 21-team league. However, the Leafs have surrendered the second most goals in the league (113) despite scoring the eighth most goals (89).