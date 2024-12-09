Ombudsperson investigating province’s distribution of assistance cheques to most vulnerable

Photo: Contributed

The B.C. Ombudsperson is investigating the province for “ineffective” distribution of income and disability assistance clients during the current Canada Post strike, now entering its fourth week.

Around 40 per cent of the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s cheques have not been delivered into Nelson and across the province — to vulnerable Nelsonites during the Canada Post strike — prompting the investigation.

“I am concerned that many people will be left without funds for food and shelter” for the upcoming holiday season, said B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke in a press release. “Despite the ministry’s efforts to encourage direct deposit, hard copy cheques need to be mailed every month, for example to recipients who do not have bank accounts and thus are not eligible for direct deposit.”

This meant thousands of families had to wait to receive the assistance they rely on to meet their basic needs, and others had yet to receive it at all, despite the widely reported risk of a strike at Canada Post.

“(T)he ministry needed to have an effective plan for the distribution of these hard copy cheques to people in need. Our investigation will assess the adequacy of that plan,” said Chalke.

On Sunday Canada Post did not have positive news in the resolution to contract negotiations as it waited for a formal response to the proposals shared with the CUPW through the mediator on Friday afternoon.

The next social assistance payment date is Dec. 18. The end of December is when many ministry employees intend to be on vacation, which could present operational challenges.

“I am calling on the government to demonstrate it has a plan in place to achieve better and faster results for December’s cheques in the event the strike continues,” said Chalke.

Anyone who has not received their income or disability cheque for November should contact the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 1 (866) 866-0800.

People who are dissatisfied with the ministry’s delivery of their assistance cheques may also contact the Office of the Ombudsperson at 1(800) 567-3247 or visit its website at www.bcombudsperson.ca.