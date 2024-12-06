Several additions highlight opening day at Nelson’s favourite ski hill

Photo: Whitewater website The new ski season opens today at Whitewater Ski Resort.



There has been no snow in the last 24 hours at Whitewater.

There has been no snow in the last 48 hours, nor the last three days.

But with 248 total centimetres of snow falling so far this season — and a current base of 119 cm — and today being opening day on the slopes of Whitewater Ski Resort, the last few days of snow drought can be overlooked.

A bank of snow could be on its way for Saturday, when most of the locals will descend on the slopes for the day and rekindle a lifelong romance with the sport.

Hundreds of people are expected for the local hill’s highly anticipated opening day and opening weekend, which will feature four months of downhill culture. The three major events of season — the Junior Freeride, The Ymir Climber and Coldsmoke — are back for the new season.

“They each attract an audience that forms different but dedicated segments of the snow sport community with Junior Freeride bringing families from the major ski hills of Alberta, B.C. and the Pacific Northwest,” said Whitewater brand director Kyle Cacador-Florence.

“The Ymir Climber attracts professional SkiMo athletes and curious backcountry enthusiasts, and Coldsmoke welcomes those young and old to compete, learn and experience the Kootenay culture that goes far beyond just skiing and riding.”

There are a few changes to the resort for the new season, including adding 60 acres of inbounds terrain.

“This addition ensures that Whitewater continues to deliver unparalleled adventures as it enhances our unique blend of challenging steeps and gladed trees. With this expansion, we're not just growing our terrain; we're growing our community playground, providing more space for you to explore, connect, and make unforgettable memories,” noted the Whitewater website.

Although it is not as sexy, adding over 50 new parking spaces to “ensure a smoother, more convenient arrival experience for our guests.

“We’re also making it easier than ever to gear up and hit the slopes with greatly expanded HOV parking by the Raven chair,” said Cacador-Florence. “Whether you're a day-tripper or a season passholder, we've got a spot waiting just for you, so you can focus on enjoying your time at your winter home without any hassle.”

The daily snow report is taken at the Summit weather plot at 1,950 metres.