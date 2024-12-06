Some of the biggest rainbow trout being caught on Kootenay Lake: Reel Fishing

Photo: Reel Fishing Adventures Large rainbow trout have been pulled out of Kootenay Lake this week.

December has started off with a bang.

Here’s the latest fishing report:

Kootenay Lake:

Well, it has been quite a few years since we’ve seen this, but somewhere out of the blue came some of the biggest rainbows we’ve caught.

It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen a rainbow over 10 pounds, however, in the past week, we’ve seen multiple fish over 10 and up to 15 pounds.

It’s hard to explain this, but we’ll take it.

Average days have seen 10-15 fish being caught between two lbs and five lbs, even getting a few bull trout mixed in.

The latest trip saw a group of four join us for a day trip. The day started off a bit slow, but by mid morning the fish were in a feeding frenzy. Throughout the day, this crew managed to land 18 rainbows and lost a bunch.

This kept the excitement up throughout the day, making it seem like every five minutes there was a fish on.

While this is not a normal day, we were happy to take it. Typically, on a good day you will hook half a dozen fish in an hour, then go four hours without, then finish up with another half dozen in an hour.

We’d prefer to hook into something every hour to keep people on their toes, however, that’s usually not the case.

This past week has seen some crazy fishing, with some slower days mixed in. It seems like the fish are in a frenzy for a few days, and then a bit less aggressive for a few days. That’s the winter cycle.

December has started out on fire. Let’s see what the remainder brings.

Stay tuned.

What are they biting on?

Lately, on the choppy days, it’s been all bucktails.

Lux flies number 203, 207, 210, 221 have been our best bet. And on the calm days, we are getting rainbows on the Gibbs Croc. The usual brass/firestripe or brass/fire wing have been best.

And the bull trout have been coming in on the Gibbs STS or Bon Chovy flasher, followed by the green pistachio or green oil slick hoochie. Depths from 75 feet to 175 feet have been working as of late.

Water temperature is around 45 degrees F, so the fish should remain active throughout the 40F temperatures. Trolling speeds between 2.7 – 3.2 miles per hour have been working best.

Hope this helps with your next adventure.

Tight lines …

Captain Kerry