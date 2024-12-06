Kokanee Creek Marina recycling depot closes permanently

Photo: Celinebj Creative Commons The RDCK will be closing the recycling depot at the Kokanee Creek Marina.

The permanent closure of the Kokanee Creek Marina recycling depot (Kokanee Creek) has begun.

Located at 5110 Highway 3A, the site will continue to serve people until its closure on Dec. 31, after the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors approved its closure on Nov. 14.

The move will save an estimated $68,562 per year in operational costs, such as rent, snow removal, hauling of collected recyclables, staffing and supplies.

The closure does not leave people without facilities. The closest facilities to use upon closure are the Balfour transfer station (821 Heyland Rd.), Nelson Lakeside recycling depot (70 Lakeside Dr.) or Grohman Narrows transfer station (1201 Insight Dr.).

Closing Kokanee Creek was one of the recommendations of the Tipping Fee Cost Recovery Assessment and Resource System Efficiency study, completed by GHD Consulting in 2024 to identify options for improving operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness and equitability of the region’s Resource Recovery Program.

The study compared the RDCK to other regional districts, based on the hours of operation and the number of facilities per capita, and recommended closing any facilities which are collecting less than 50 kilograms of recycling per hour of operation and are located less than a 20-minute drive from other RDCK facilities.

The Kokanee Creek depot fell under that 50 kg. benchmark. As a satellite depot — which accepts fewer materials than a core depot due to transportation costs and space restrictions — it receives approximately 40 kg. per hour on average of household glass, plastic and paper products per hour of operation.

As well, the depot is located approximately 11 kilometres from the Balfour core recycling depot, and approximately 28 km from the Lakeside core recycling depot.

Recommendations in the study related to tipping fee cost recovery and operational efficiencies are still being considered by staff and the RDCK board, and more changes will be proposed in 2025.