Photo: Colin Dacre

Updated: Friday, Dec. 6, 1:36 p.m.

Nelson RCMP have found a 44-year-old Nelson resident after a media release was sent out on Thursday afternoon, said RCMP's Derek Pitt.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 4:36 p.m.

The Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old Nelson resident.

The man was last seen on the North Shore of Hwy 3A outside of Nelson on Oct. 27 and last heard from on Dec. 2. Police were looking to contact the man and confirm his well-being.