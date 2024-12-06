Police make plea to public for information on whereabouts of 44-year-old Nelsonite

Photo: RCMP sceenshot Chris Madsen has been missing since October. 27, but hasn't made contact since Dec. 2.

The Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Nelson resident Christopher Madsen.

Madsen was last seen on the North Shore of Hwy 3A outside of Nelson on Oct. 27 and last heard from on Dec. 2. He is described as 175 centimetres (five-foot-nine inches) tall, 60 kilograms (132 pounds) with brown hair, green eyes and a slim build.

Police are looking to contact Madsen and confirm his well-being.

If anyone has information on Madsen’s whereabouts, please contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.