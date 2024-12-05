McNaney let go as head coach of Leafs as club stumbles; Mangone hired in interim

Photo: Contributed

There is a change at the top for the Nelson Leafs after the club dismissed former head coach Briar McNaney on Monday.

Midway into the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season, the floundering Leafs — one win in their last six games — have let go their bench boss as the team slides down the standings.

They have replaced McNaney, who has led the Leafs for parts of three seasons, with assistant coach Gianni Mangone.

On the weekend the Leafs dropped two games, including a 5-2 defeat by the fourth place Castlegar Rebels, but McNaney’s fate might have been sealed over one week ago when the Leafs were shutout on the road by the worst team in the league, the Spokane Braves.

Currently, the Leafs sit in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division (12-11) and are mired in the middle of the KIJHL standings at 13th place in the 21-team league. However, the Leafs are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have surrendered the second most goals in the league (105) despite scoring the eighth most goals (85).

Mangone will have very little time to settle into his new job as interim head coach, with two of the league’s top teams coming to visit this weekend in Nelson, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday night (7 p.m.) and the league-leading Princeton Posse on Saturday night (7 p.m.).