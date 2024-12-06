L.V. Rogers Secondary School fall Grizzlies season in review

Photo: Contributed The L.V. Rogers Grizzlies Senior Boys Volleyball Team made a trip to the BC High School Championships for the first time in decades. The team includes, back row, L-R, coach Renato Concepcion, Johann Concepcion, Nathaniel Alban, Felix Eichenhofer, Conor Jackson, Sol Weinstein and assistant coach Jeremy McComb. Front, Reese Thompson, Lanz Gonzales, Kade Stanley and Binyam Stewart.

L.V. Rogers Grizzlies teams recently completed an unforgettable fall season on the BC High School Sports scene. From the trails to the courts, fields and pool, Grizzlies athletes achieved great success.

Here's a recap of the standout moments from an incredible fall season:

Volleyball

Senior boys

The senior boys' volleyball team had a memorable season, capped off with a thrilling victory at home to win the zone championship against Fernie.

The team was led by the outstanding efforts of Johann Concepcion and Lanz Gonzales, whose leadership and dynamic play inspired the Grizzlies to the Kootenay championship. Their success continued at provincials in Vernon, where they battled fiercely to secure a 14th-place finish among the best teams in the province.

This was the first time an LVR sr. boys’ volleyball team has made the provincials in more than 20 years.

Senior girls

The senior girls' volleyball team also enjoyed a fantastic season, growing stronger with each tournament. Their trips to Thompson Rivers University, Fernie and Oliver were pivotal in their development, culminating with a 11th-place finish at provincials.

The team went 4-3 at the provincial tournament.

Junior girls

The junior girls volleyball team showcased exceptional talent and determination this season. They earned an impressive second place finish at the South Okanagan Invitational, claimed victory at their home Grizzlies Invitational, and capped off the season with a third place finish in the West Kootenay zone.

Their strong performances throughout the year highlight the team’s growth and potential for even greater achievements in the future.

Cross country

The cross-country team had incredible individual and team performances. Dawson Abraham consistently led the way, earning a fourth-place finish at the provincials for the junior boys' division.

The girls' cross country team achieved a sixth-place finish at provincials, showcasing their dedication and teamwork. Their efforts reflect the growing strength of the program and set a high bar for future seasons to come. Ruby Nay, Jacqueline Willard, Aleah Smith and Avran Fisher led the squad.

Soccer

Senior boys

The senior boys soccer team had a memorable season, concluding with an impressive seventh-place finish at provincials — the second best finish ever for an LVR sr. boys’ soccer team at the provincial level.

The team displayed excellent teamwork and resilience, and their performance was highlighted by Lazlo Lorenzo’s selection to the provincial all-star team, a testament to his outstanding skill and leadership on the pitch.

Rugby

Rugby Sevens

Both the boys and girls Rugby Sevens squads had a terrific fall season, competing fiercely in playdays held at Lakeside Park in Nelson, Cranbrook and Castlegar.

With their best-ever number of athletes participating, the teams showed promise and determination, setting the stage for a successful 15’s season in the spring.

The growth of the rugby program highlights the dedication of the players and coaches, and the Grizzlies are poised for continued success.

Swimming

The swim team made waves this fall with a terrific season in the pool. Four standout athletes, Kallie Badry, Keira Badry, Sasha Eaton and Charlotte Anderson qualified for provincials, representing the Grizzlies at the highest level with pride and determination.

Their accomplishments reflect their dedication to the sport and the strength of the swim program.

Specials thanks

Thank you to all of our volunteer coaches and teacher-sponsors for their time, energy and commitment.

A huge thanks to Jeremy McComb, Renato Concepcion, Sara Smith, Michele Hillaby, Scott Cormie, Alex Ulazonek, Niallan Collier, Leanne Douglas, Renee Kelly, Dylan Bennett, Mitch Popadynetz and Andre Perez.

Looking ahead

The winter season brings a flurry of basketball games back to the Den at L.V. Rogers.

The jr. boys Grizzlies Invitational is set for Dec. 13-14 with 12 teams competing;

The senior boys and girls fifth annual Kootenay Classic tournament is held Jan. 10-11 at the Den; and

Over the Christmas break, the annual Alumni Tournament is scheduled for Boxing Day at the Den.

Basketball fans are welcome to come out to support the squads.