Rate of whooping cough infections near normal levels: IHA

Photo: Creative Commons Whooping cough case infections are normal for this time of the year in the Nelson health region, says the IH's medical health officer.

There may be a reason to whoop for joy after all: whooping cough (pertussis) is not on the rise in Nelson.

Despite concerns from many parents of school-aged children in the Heritage city, the highly contagious, vaccine-preventable bacterial disease known as whooping cough has a normal infection rate in the Nelson health region, said Interior Health’s medical health officer Dr. Jonathan Malo.

“The infection rate for whooping cough (pertussis) this fall has been similar to what was typically observed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside of the two-to-five-year cyclical peaks,” he said.

Those trends buck what is happening across the nation, where infection rates are rising, and in the U.S., where the number of people reported with whooping cough has also been increasing. According to the Centre for Disease Control — preliminary data as of June 1 — reported cases are more than twice as high this year compared to the same time period last year.

Although there are a low and manageable number of cases in the area, Dr. Malo said that was no reason for complacency.

“The pertussis infections we have observed in the Nelson area are a good reminder of the importance of keeping up-to-date on immunizations to prevent infections and further spread of the disease,” he said. “Pertussis infections typically follows a cycle where we see larger peaks every two-to-five years.”

Most infections in Nelson have occurred in children and adolescents aged 15 years and younger, but infections are also being seen in adults and the elderly, said Dr. Malo.

And, although pertussis infections are being observed across the Interior Health region, Dr. Malo said the highest rates observed so far this year are in the East Kootenay region.

Whooping cough, also known as the 100-day cough, is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable bacterial disease, with initial symptoms similar to those of the common cold with a runny nose, fever and mild cough, but these are followed by two or three months of severe coughing fits.

Dr. Malo said the spread of whooping cough can best be stopped by families and children keeping up-to-date on their immunizations.

“Families can check whether their children are up-to-date with their childhood immunizations by calling their local public health unit and booking an appointment if needed,” he said.

“In addition to immunizations, the spread of whooping cough can be stopped by staying home when unwell and seeking medical care if someone has symptoms of whooping cough such as a prolonged cough, or becoming ill after being in contact with someone who is known to have whooping cough.”

Antibiotics can be provided to certain people who have been in close contact with a case of whooping cough to prevent severe disease.