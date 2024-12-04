City stopped in bid to bump rural hydro rates by 7.54 per cent

Photo: Contributed

Nelson Hydro’s attempt to apply for 7.54 per cent rate increase for its rural customers has been put on hold.

Rural Nelson Hydro customers were expected to absorb a sizable 7.54 per cent rate increase on their electricity bills in 2025 if the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved the city-owned utility’s application.

But on Tuesday night during city council’s last regular business meeting of 2024 city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack said the city had just received the decision on the rural rates on Friday, Nov. 29 which will change rural rates in 2025.

Cormack recommended to council to refer the rate approval “until we find out how to manage that.

“We should find out what the impact of it is,” he said in council chambers Tuesday night.

“Because the order says we need to file that by Jan. 31 and that will look at both the under recovery for 2024 — because of our cost of capital plus the impact on 2025 rural rates.”

Mayor Janice Morrison made a motion to refer the item to a future council meeting.

On Oct. 31 Nelson Hydro submitted a rate application to the BCUC requesting approval for the 7.54 per cent rate increase for the utility’s rural service area. The rate increase was proposed to become effective on Jan. 1, 2025.

Nelson Hydro general manager Scott Spencer said the rate rise was calculated using the BCUC-approved COSA with the utility’s 2025 budget.

“The rate increase is largely attributable the 5.3 per cent general rate increase sought by Nelson Hydro’s power supplier, FortisBC, which also seeks an effective date of Jan. 1, 2025,” he said in his report to council.

Beyond that, the utility’s capital renewal plans are a significant contributor to the rate pressure as well, Spencer explained.

“In an effort to moderate the impact of the 2025 rate increase on ratepayers, staff have carefully scrutinized controllable costs within the 2025 budget to try and reduce rate pressure where possible,” he said.

Nelson Hydro’s rural rates remain competitive when compared to FortisBC and BC Hydro, Spencer said.

Rural rate setting

Rate setting in Nelson Hydro’s rural area is regulated by the BCUC.

The BCUC must first approve the requested rate change before the rate can be implemented by bylaw in the city.

Although a final decision will not be rendered by Jan. 1, 2025, the utility requested interim rate approval to allow the requested rates to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025.

Council was allowed to pass the first three readings in advance of interim approval, but the bylaw will only be adopted once interim approval is granted.