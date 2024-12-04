Lease terminated for curling club as mounting repair costs forced facility doors closed

Photo: Felix from Canada The lease for the Nelson Curling Club is now over for the city-owned curling rink facility.

The lease may be ending for the Nelson Curling Club on the city-owned facility, but it’s not the end of the building, nor the sport of curling in that location, says the city’s chief administrative officer.

Kevin Cormack said with the structural deficiencies inherent in the building the Nelson Curling Club is unable to operate and the lease is frustrated.

“I think the bigger thing, at least from the Nelson Curling Club, is they just wanted to make it clear it’s not that they don’t have an interest in continuing curling, basically the lease has frustrated and the building is not in a condition that they can continue on with curling in it at this time,” he said.

On Tuesday night city council passed adoption on the bylaw to terminate the lease between municipal government and the Nelson Curling Club on the city-owned facility. In 1995, the city and the curling club entered into a lease under the Municipal Act, which required a bylaw for any municipal lease of real property.

Cormack said the move was made so the city could manage the building through any upgrades or rebuild if that is the decision of council at the end of the day.

“At this time we will enter into another agreement with the curling club so that they can continue to store some of their stuff there while these decisions are being made,” he explained. “We are not asking them to vacate … this is really just a procedural thing to allow council space to make decisions for the city to do repairs, if that is the (decision) made by council at that time.”

Both parties mutually agreed to terminate the lease, with formal notice provided to the curling club in a letter dated Oct. 23 confirming a prior verbal agreement.

However, the “collaborative decision supports a smooth transition and enables the city to explore new opportunities for the facility,” read a city staff report from city deputy corporate officer, Sonya Martineau.