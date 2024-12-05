Fruitvale man learns hard way how to transport gasoline in a vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A Fruitvale man in his 70s learned the hard way how to transport gasoline after Trail RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 22 near Trail on Saturday evening.

RCMP said officers responded to the call at 5:54 p.m. and located a 76-year-old Fruitvale man and the vehicle parked outside a business in the 1500 block of Second Avenue.

The officer allegedly detected a strong odour of gasoline coming from inside the vehicle before spotting a full gas can inside.

Upon further inspection, the officer allegedly determined gas fumes had affected the man’s ability to drive and instructed the man to remove the gas can from inside the vehicle before continuing to drive.

The man complied with the officer’s request then elected to get a safe ride home.

However, before they parted ways the man was issued a $368 fine for driving without due care contrary to the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

"Gas fumes can cause driving impairment, and worse," said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. "Gasoline should be secured in a safe location when transported by vehicle, as well as not leaking fumes into the inner compartments."