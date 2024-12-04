249527
Nelson  

Traffic stop smokes out illicit tobacco, drugs

Seatbelt infraction goes bad

Failure to wear a seatbelt turned into more than just a traffic ticket for a Montrose man.

A Trail RCMP officer on patrol noticed a driver not wearing a seatbelt on Bay Avenue in downtown Trail on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The officer detained the man and vehicle at the side of the road before observing a carton of allegedly unstamped (no taxes paid) cigarettes inside.

RCMP said the man was arrested for possession of illegal cigarettes under the Excise Act.

A further search of the vehicle found approximately 70 grams of a substance allegedly believed to be a street drug. The officer also discovered via police computer query that the man’s vehicle was allegedly uninsured.

The 42-year-old Montrose faces fines for:

  • $109 fine for wrong number plate contrary to the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act;
  • $598 fine for no insurance; and
  • $167 fine for fail to wear a seatbelt.

Police said a report requesting criminal charges will be forwarded onto Crown counsel.

"Trail RCMP officers have seen a rise in the possession of illegal, unstamped tobacco in the Trail area," said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. "The penalties can be serious if you are caught."

