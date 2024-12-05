Creston, B.C. beekeeper, honey producer wins award

Photo: Picnic Creative Ben and his wife Amanda Goodman Lee at the awards ceremony at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, BC.

A British Columbia beekeeper has been recognized for his delicious honey and his work resettling Ukrainian workers.

Jeff Lee, co-owner of Honey Bee Zen Apiaries and Swan Valley Honey in Creston, B.C., has been awarded the 2024 Leadership Award at this year's BC Food and Beverage Rise Awards.

A former journalist turned beekeeper, Lee is now the largest honey producer in the Kootenay region along with his wife Amanda Goodman Lee.

Lee was also nominated for his efforts to resettle Ukrainian workers, almost all of whom work in the honey or grocery business.

“I believe firmly in helping others within our food sector and as an immigrant myself to Canada, helping settle the Ukrainian families into the Creston Valley was the right thing to do. Canada has been very generous to us, and I wanted the families to also experience my country’s generosity,” Lee says.

Earlier this year Honey Bee Zen won top North American honours for its Creamed Honey, single flower Fireweed Honey and Cranberry-Orange Infused Honey at two prestigious shows in the United States.