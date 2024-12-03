Building for a good cause, and for good eating, in Jingle Bell Build contest

Photo: wikimedia Commons The Jingle Bell Build takes place this Saturday in front of Castlegar City Hall.

A palate-pleasing, visual feast designed for the Christmas season, the Jingle Bell Build is kicking off this weekend with the construction of gingerbread homes.

Hosted by Habitat for Humanity Southeast BC (HHSBC), the event — slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castlegar City Hall — is a competition between teams from the area who have registered to build the most affordable (and delicious) homes in the Kootenay region.

Although this is the first Jingle Bell Build for HHSBC it could become a showcase event for the organization and the West Kootenay region said John Campbell, chief operating officer for HHSBC.

“Events like this do a lot more than raise much needed funds for our work,” he said. “They also bring an important community engagement initiative to the residents who might know our name, but not the extent of the work we do.”

Over the past 14 years Habitat for Humanity has built over 22 homes throughout the area, with two homes in Nelson and four in Castlegar, 11 in Grand Forks, and one each in Cranbrook and Greenwood.

The Jingle Bell Build is a take-off of a similar-type event that is held in the Okanagan, said Campbell. Here in Southeast B.C. and, more specifically, the Castlegar event, the build will be a part of the City of Castlegar’s Winter Wonderland event, which is a free family event taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Castlegar City Hall.

The Gingerbread Build has a fundraising goal of $10,000 in funds, said Campbell.

“(Funds) which are of vital importance as we continue to look for more build opportunities and support our current families in Southeast B.C.,” he said.

Last year, Habitat completed a four-plex in Castlegar — an award-winning project that achieved a Step code 5 energy efficiency rating.

“While no new builds are officially in the works, we have engaged with a number of communities to explore opportunities,” Campbell explained. “It is our hope to build again within the next 18-24 months.

Team registration

Registration carries a $300 fee and includes a basic gingerbread build kit and space at a table for four team members.

Registered teams can bring their own embellishments to create a special home, but they have to be edible.

Another fun part of the competition is the ability of teams to purchase “gingy violations” which, for a price, can handcuff their competition through stop work orders, creating difficult build environments (build their home with work gloves on), etc.

Teams are also asked to get into the sprit by dressing up in their best (or ugliest) Christmas wear.

People can still register teams for the Jingle Bell Build.

For more information, call 250-442-1855 or email [email protected]