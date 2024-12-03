Fourth case of chronic wasting disease in urban deer in Kootenay region renews call for cull

Photo: Wikimedia Commons A fourth case of chronic wasting disease has been discovered in the Kootenay region.

The call for a cull of Kootenay urban deer has been renewed after a fourth case of chronic wasting disease in white-tail deer has been found.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation (BCWF) has called on the province to allocate additional funding for chronic wasting disease — an infectious and fatal disease affecting species in the cervid family, including deer, elk, moose and caribou —after a white-tailed deer was tested as positive on Nov. 29 in the Kootenay region recently.

As new cases of chronic wasting disease are discovered, the provincial government must take new steps to contain its spread, said BCWF executive director Jesse Zeman in a press release.

Hundreds of samples from deer submitted by hunters in southeastern B.C. are waiting to be tested and the chance of more positive cases to date suggest the area around Cranbrook is becoming a hotspot, he added.

Urban deer in communities such as Cranbrook, Creston, Grand Forks and Kimberley are at high risk to contract and spread CWD, Zeman pointed out.

“City deer have a small range and relatively high density, living in close quarters with frequent contact, which makes them a perfect vector for disease,” he said. “Because deer may contract the disease but remain symptom-free for months or years, urban deer pose a high risk of dispersing the pathogen.”

Young bucks may contract the disease and then leave the area seeking mates and uncontested range.

“An aggressive program to test and reduce urban deer populations is essential to curtail the spread of CWD,” Zeman explained.

More than 3,000 samples have been collected from the Kootenay region with only four cases of chronic wasting disease to date, which indicates a low disease prevalence, said Akriti Tyagi, media relations with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

“The current situation affords an opportunity to efficiently contain the disease in this area,” he said. “The province is gathering data to help guide decisions and reduce the risk of the disease spreading. These measures are supported by First Nations, stakeholders and the broader hunting community.”

To date, four cases of the disease have been identified in deer populations in the Kootenay region, the first two cases confirmed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in February 2024, and both were collected in Cranbrook. One was a male mule deer harvested by a hunter, and the other was a female white-tailed deer killed in a road accident.

Further afield

All cases to date have been found within a chronic wasting disease management zone that includes 14 wildlife management units in the Kootenay region, but outside of the Nelson and local management zones.

Measures are in place, however, within the East Kootenay zones to continue to collect data to help mitigate the risk of disease spread, the province maintains.

“Ongoing vigilance, preventative measures and enhanced surveillance are critical to managing chronic wasting disease and protecting cervid populations and the communities that rely on them,” said Tyagi.

People can keep submitting their deer samples since information gathered during the ongoing response is helping inform longer-term chronic wasting disease management, in collaboration with First Nations and other partners.

Take action

Most infected animals will not show any symptoms of the disease.

However, if anyone sees any deer, elk, moose or caribou exhibiting symptoms such as weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling, or generally sick with no obvious reason, report it to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line at 1 877 952-7277 or the B.C. Wildlife Health Program.