West Kootenay Nurses Union organizes memorial march for Lindsay Danchella

West Kootenay members of the BC Nurses' Union are organizing a memorial march on Thursday, Dec. 5 in support of Lindsay Danchella in downtown Trail.

Danchella died on Nov. 4 as a result of an assault by a male on the front lawn of a Montrose residence.

Trail RCMP responded to the call along with BCEHS personnel and found Danchella suffering from significant injuries.

Danchella was transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital where she died shortly thereafter.

The memorial march will start at the Trail and District Public Library located at 1505 Bay Ave. before heading along a designated route in downtown.

Speeches and a call for action will follow.

The memorial march comes one day before the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Dec. 6.

Organizers said the community has chosen to highlight the recent alleged murder of Ms. Danchella in their call for action for change.

Organizers would like for people to remember Ms. Danchella for the shining light and outstanding community member she was, and for her death to drive the need for change to prevent this tragic situation from occurring again.

RCMP said that November 4, 2024, after consultation with Crown Counsel, 46-year-old Donald James Danchella was charged for the second-degree murder of his estranged wife, Lindsay Danchella .